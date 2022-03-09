ACC Tournament game thread: Syracuse Orange (15-16, 9-11) vs. Florida State Seminoles (17-13, 10-10)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team gets started from Brooklyn against the Florida State Seminoles in the 8/9 game of the ACC Tournament. Tip is at noon with the broadcast on ESPN.

Syracuse has lost four straight games heading into post-season play while a rejuvenated Seminoles squad has won three straight. Syracuse owns the all-time series 8-6, but Florida State has won four of the last five meetings.

Both teams have had to deal with injuries this season. Syracuse will reinsert backup point guard Symir Torrence into the lineup in this game after suffering a concussion against Duke on Feb. 26. Florida State recently regained Anthony Polite and RayQuan Evans from injury.

Syracuse is a one-point favorite in this meeting. Winner advances to the ACC Tournament quarterfinals to face the No. 1 seeded Duke Blue Devils.

As always, leave your pre- and in-game comments below.