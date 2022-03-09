Syracuse vs. Florida State: ACC Tournament TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (15-16, 9-11) vs. Florida State Seminoles (17-13, 10-10)

Day & Time: Wednesday, March 9, noon ET

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Line: Syracuse enters the ACC Tournament as +1.5 underdogs via DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

TV/Streaming: ESPN, WatchESPN

Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3

Florida State Blog: Tomahawk Nation

Rivalry: 8-6, Florida State

Current Streak: 1, Florida State

First Meeting: The two teams met for the first time on January 29, 1914. Syracuse won 36-29, with Lew Castle leading all scorers with 20 points.

Last Meeting: Florida State was red hot from the three-point line, shooting 60% from range last time these two teams played. That added up to a 76-71 Seminoles win over Syracuse.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Jim Boeheim (46th year, 1,098-424) | Florida State - Leonard Hamilton (20th year, 417-241)

Coach Bio: Hamilton played college basketball at Gaston CC and UT Martin. He immediately went into coaching at Austin Peay before moving to Kentucky. Hamilton was with the Wildcats when they won the 1978 NCAA tournament and stayed as an assistant with Kentucky for 13 years. His first head coaching job came with Oklahoma State for four years before joining Miami for 10 years. His last season with the Hurricanes saw Miami finish tied for first in the Big East and a Sweet 16 appearance.

His success with Miami brought a move to the NBA, as Hamilton went to the Washington Wizards in 2000. Unfortunately, the Wizards only won 19 games that season and Hamilton was fired. Hamilton returned to coaching with Florida State in 2002 where he has stayed since. The Seminoles won the 2012 ACC tournament and made the NCAA tournament eight times, with an Elite Eight appearance in 2018.

Last Year: Florida State finished second in the ACC with an 11-4 record and was ranked as high as No. 11 in the polls. The Seminoles lost to Georgia Tech in the ACC semifinals but still did enough to get a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament. Florida State made the Sweet 16 but lost to No. 1 seed Michigan.

Last Game: 5 players scored in double-digits as Florida State shot over 50% from the floor against NC State. The Seminoles cruised to an 89-76 victory, giving FSU a three-game winning streak heading into the postseason.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Caleb Mills continues to lead the incredibly balanced scoring attack for the Seminoles with 13.0 points per game. He also ranks second on the team in three-point percentage with 37.2

If Syracuse Wins: HOPE! WHAT A CONCEPT!

If Syracuse Loses: Sit down. Try not to cry. Cry a lot.

Fun Fact: As we’ve noted, Buddy Boeheim became the fifth Syracuse player to earn First Team All-ACC honors in program history.