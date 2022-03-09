Reacts survey: What you told us about Syracuse men’s basketball

Last week we asked Syracuse Orange fans a series of questions to take your pulse of the year and future of the program. Over 600 of you responded so while we wait for tip-off let’s get to the results.

Let’s start with the ACC Tournament and many of you aren’t feeling confident about the Orange’s chances this week in Brooklyn. We asked how games Syracuse would win and here are the results:

None 53%, One game 40%, Two games 2%, Three games 2%, and 3% expect the Orange to cut down the nets in Barclays Center.

We asked you who you’d choose as the Syracuse MVP and Buddy Boeheim was the runaway winner with 83% of the vote followed by Cole Swider 10%, Joe Girard 4%, and Jimmy Boeheim 3%.

Next question was about the immediate future of the Orange and whether or not they’d find themselves ranked at any point next season. The majority of responders aren’t expecting an immediate turnaround to the program.

Our final question was the one that surely won’t elicit any further discussion. It’s a bit surprising that 95% of responders want to see a new head coach by the 2026-27 season.

Based on the robust responses look for us to provide more opportunities for you to share your opinions.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.