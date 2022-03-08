ACC Tournament: Day 1 open thread

The Syracuse Orange will wait until tomorrow to start their ACC Tournament quest but the action gets started in Brooklyn today. We’ll do one game thread for each day of action so you can discuss the games and Syracuse’s hopes to pull a Georgetown Hoyas and make an improbable run for the auto-bid.

Here are today’s match-ups:

12th seed Pitt Panthers vs 13th seed Boston College Eagles 2:00 ACC Network.

Winner advances to play the 5th seed Wake Forest Demon Deacons

10th seed Clemson Tigers vs No. 15 seed NC State Wolfpack 4:30 ACC Network.

Winner advances to play the 7th seed Virginia Tech Hokies.

11th seed Louisville Cardinals vs 14th seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 7:00 ACC Network.

Winner advances to play the 6th seed Virginia Cavaliers.

According to DraftKings, Boston College has the worst odds to win the ACC Tournament at +25000 and Duke is the heavy favorite at -135. The Orange are currently +6000 to win it all.