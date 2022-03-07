Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: RIP Basketball Season

For many fans, this week was the spiritual ending to a basketball season that has caused more pain than any in their lifetimes. It may not have had the sharp pangs a buzzer beater in a big game possessed, but the slog of losing continued to end the regular season for the men, and the postseason for the women.

As usual, Christian, Steve, and Andy hopped on the Nunesmagician Twitch Channel on Saturday night to recap the week in Orange!

In this week’s edition of the LiveCast/Podcast, the guys talked about...

We gather today to remember Syracuse basketball of 2021-22

Fun fact: for the second time in 3 years, the Syracuse Orange men’s program has the leading conference scorer but will (likely) miss the NCAA tournament. Woof.

Women’s basketball season is over, and it’s time for a new head coach.

FOOTBALL CROOTIN’

Lax double header wins, yay!

