Syracuse men’s basketball: Buddy Boeheim named to All-ACC 1st team

Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim capped a strong individual season by being named All-ACC first team on Monday morning. This comes two days after Buddy scored 30 points to win the ACC scoring title with 599 points (19.3 per game) to edge out Alondes Williams from Wake Forest.

Williams was selected as ACC Player of the Year and the two were joined on the first team by Armando Bacot of North Carolina, Paolo Banchero from Duke and Kam McGusty of Miami. Steve Forbes of Wake won Coach of the Year honors and Banchero was ROY while Dereon Seabron from NC State was selected Most Improved player.

Buddy becomes the fifth Syracuse player to receive All-ACC first team honors joining C.J. Fair, Rakeem Christmas, Michael Gbinije and Elijah Hughes. He’s also the second Orange player to win the ACC scoring title in the last three seasons joining Hughes.

Syracuse is back in action on Wednesday when they face Florida State at Noon in the ACC Tournament 8/9 game.

Update:

Here’s the voting breakdown

2021-22 All-ACC Team First Team: Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 380 Alondes Williams, Wake Forest, 373 Paolo Banchero, Duke, 372 Kameron McGusty, Miami, 315 Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 241

Second Team: Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 192 Dereon Seabron, NC State, 166 Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 161 Blake Wesley, Notre Dame, 148 Jake LaRavia, Wake Forest, 147

Third Team: Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame, 131 Mark Williams, Duke, 119 Isaiah Wong, Miami, 119 Jayden Gardner, Virginia, 106 Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 105

Honorable Mention: Caleb Love, North Carolina, 84 PJ Hall, Clemson, 72 John Hugley, Pitt, 54 Charlie Moore, Miami, 42 Brady Manek, North Carolina, 38 Kihei Clark, Virginia, 22 AJ Griffin, Duke, 22 Paul Atkinson Jr., Notre Dame, 20 Terquavion Smith, NC State, 15 Reece Beekman, Virginia, 15

Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).