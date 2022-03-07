Syracuse spring football starts with a QB commitment

Sunday marked the opening of the 2022 Syracuse Orange spring football practices. While the first day was closed it looks like media will get a big more access to the program over the next month. We might not see a lot of practice action before the spring game but we are going to hear from Dino Babers (Mondays) along with players (Wednesday and Friday) each week.

70 and sunny ☀️



Perfect Syracuse spring day to start spring ball. pic.twitter.com/02dQrOpmYK — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) March 6, 2022

In addition to the start of a new season of football the Orange landed a 2023 commitment from quarterback LaNorris Sellers of South Carolina. Sellers was originally a Virginia Cavaliers commit but after Robert Anae and Jason Beck joined the Syracuse coaching staff he backed out of his verbal and now he’ll be heading north.

Sellers is a 6’3 215 pound dual-threat quarterback who is listed as the #32 quarterback by 247. The South Carolina product also had offers from Virginia Tech, Washington State and Memphis. He becomes the first commitment of the 2023 class for Syracuse and it gives the Orange an early commitment from a quarterback as they ramp up the 2023 recruitment.

