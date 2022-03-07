Syracuse women’s ice hockey will face Quinnipiac in the NCAA Championships

The Syracuse Orange women’s ice hockey team will open NCAA play against the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Thursday night at 6:00. The game will be played at Ohio State as the winner of Syracuse-Quinnipiac will face the top-seed Buckeyes on Saturday.

Let’s go dancing



We will play Quinnipiac at Ohio State! More details to come #CDP pic.twitter.com/4MjF27zpMI — Syracuse Ice Hockey (@CuseIce) March 7, 2022

Syracuse enters as the number 11 seed after winning the CHA regular and post-season titles. They will be led by veteran players Abby Moloughney, Jessica DiGiorlamo and Arielle DeSmet. Quinnipiac is the number 6 seed and has a 25-9-3 record this season. The Bobcats lost to Colgate in the ECAC semifinal and they lead the all-time series with the Orange 5-3. These two teams last played in 2012.

Syracuse is making their 2nd NCAA appearance in program history. The Orange lost to Wisconsin by a score of 4-0 back in 2019. The Badgers didn’t allow a goal in three NCAA games that year on route to the National Championship.

Good luck to the Orange!