Game thread: Syracuse Orange (15-15, 9-10) vs Miami Hurricanes (21-9, 13-6)

The Syracuse Orange (15-15, 9-10) welcome the Miami Hurricanes (21-9, 13-6) to the Carrier Dome for the final regular-season game of the 21-22 season. This is an important game for Miami’s NCAA Tournament resume while the Orange would like to get a win for the seniors as they head to the ACC Tournament.

Miami rallied from a double-digit halftime deficit to win the first meeting. Can Syracuse find a way to defend home court without Jesse Edwards, Symir Torrence and Benny Williams available? The Orange start today as 1.5 point favorites on DraftKings (odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details).

We’ll also be watching to see if Buddy Boeheim can win the ACC scoring title and if Joe Girard holds onto the ACC 3-pt shooting lead.

As a reminder we are doing our donation pledge for The Vera House White Ribbon Campaign. You can submit your donation online here and if you do participate please note TNIAAM in the comments as we’d love to see if we should explore additional opportunities to do this in the future.