Syracuse football: Orange and Blue game to be played April 1

It’s been a few years since the Syracuse Orange hosted a true spring football game.

That changes on April 1st with the AmeriCU Orange and Blue Game inside the Carrier Dome. With a 7pm kickoff time, this will be a true game rather than an open practice. SU has not hosted a spring scrimmage since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic began. The event is free, but tickets do need to be claimed ahead of time.

Syracuse football is bringing back most of its starters from last year, and we’ll see them on display in this 11-on-11 exhibition. Sean Tucker will take a break from his track and field hobby and throw his pads back on. (If fans of a certain tradition are lucky, it could also be the last time we see him don #34. A guy can dream, can’t he?) The Sophomore RB will once again be the main weapon on offense after a record-setting 2021 campaign.

On the other side of the ball, a Syracuse defense that flashed lots of potential last season looks to maintain its form this year. LB Mikel Jones returns to lead a group that was ranked in the Top 20 in total defense.

Unlike in past years, the game will be aired on the ACC Network, along with each of the other 13 ACC teams’ own spring games. It can also be streamed on the ESPN app.

**Note from Kevin

We are thinking of having a TNIAAM meet-up at the spring game if there’s any interest. We’d probably find one of the end zone sections in the upper deck so that Steve can fully evaluate the OL play but let us know what you think.