Syracuse men’s basketball vs Miami: TNIAAM predictions and thread

While ACC Tournament seeding is already set there is plenty on the line for the Syracuse Orange (15-15, 9-10) men’s basketball team when they host the Miami Hurricanes (21-9, 13-6) tomorrow afternoon. Syracuse has not had a sub-500 season since Roy Danforth’s first season as head coach in 1968-69. A loss tomorrow and the Orange are going to need a little run in Brooklyn to keep the streak alive. Will it happen? Let’s get to the predictions:

Kevin

Miami 91, Syracuse 88

The first meeting saw Jesse Edwards dominate inside which opened up plenty of space for the Orange shooters. Then Miami turned up the pressure on the perimeter and found success in transition. If Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard have to play the full 40 minutes again there’s a good chance they will be worn down by the pressure and once again the Orange will find themselves unable to close out a win down the stretch

Michael

Syracuse 87, Miami 86

The Orange finally got some rest the past few days, which will come in handy now that yet another player has bit the dust. Both sides should be chucking threes all afternoon, and while Buddy and JGIII will be busy in that area, keep an eye on Cole Swider too. He probably won’t be as locked in as he was on Monday, but his first performance against the Hurricanes was solid on both ends. I’m living on a prayer with this one.

Zeke

Syracuse 78, Miami 74

After a tough loss Monday night to UNC in overtime, The Orange faces the University of Miami Hurricanes in their regular-season finale Saturday afternoon inside the Dome. After losing to Virginia Tech last Saturday, the Hurricanes bounced back Tuesday night, beating Boston College 81-70. While the Hurricanes currently sit with the fourth seed heading into the ACC tournament next week, who says the Orange can’t cap off their up and down season with a win? I for one vote Syracuse pulls out a gutsy win headed into postseason play next week.

Szuba

Miami 78, Syracuse 76

It was tempting to pick the Orange to end the season with a win prior to Benny Williams going down and Symir Torrence being unavailable. While those two bench players haven’t produced a ton, they have had meaningful contributions at various points and now the starters won’t get much of a blow, if at all. For that reason, I’ll go with a guard-heavy Miami unit that has been really good on offense all season against a Syracuse team that has struggled to finish close games.

Now it’s your turn. Are you picking a fond farewell for the departing Orange or are you with the #disloyalidiots?