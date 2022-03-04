Things to watch for when Syracuse men’s basketball hosts Miami

it’s Senior Day on Saturday afternoon when the Syracuse Orange (15-15, 9-10) men’s basketball team hosts the Miami Hurricanes (21-9, 13-6). In the first meeting Miami rallied back from a fourteen-point halftime deficit to get an 88-87 win. Here’s what we’ll be looking for when these teams meet again:

Kevin: Protect the ball

In the first meeting Syracuse committed 19 turnovers and as a result they lost a game where they were 17-32 from 3!!! The Orange were successful in using Jesse Edwards to beat Miami’s perimeter pressure but without Edwards and Symir Torrence, it’s imperative that Syracuse passes the ball to beat the defense. If Syracuse reverts to a lot of dribbling on the perimeter the Miami guards (led by Jordan Miller who had 6 steals in the previous meeting) are going to have a field day.

Zeke: Cole Swider coming in hot

Now I know I’ve been hard on Cole this season, but if fans aren’t sold on what Swider can bring to the table after Monday night’s game against UNC I don’t know what will. The Senior forward scored a career-high 36 points on 14-21 shooting from the field and 7-11 from distance. He was the sole reason Syracuse was able to stay in this game with UNC and showed off his diverse range as a scorer. Miami is a pretty good defensive team, but if Swider can carry over his hot hand into Saturday’s game, look out for a shooting clinic.

Szuba: Starters with extended minutes

Let’s go with the obvious: Syracuse is going to be devoid of its usual bench as Torrence and Benny Williams will not participate in this game. Joe Girard and Buddy Boeheim have already been logging heavy minutes, but unless Paddy Casey gets some time they’ll have to go the full 40. Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider might have to be prepared to do that too if John Bol Ajak doesn’t get time. Jim Boeheim’s starters almost always log heavy minutes, but can they go the full game without a blow and what does that do to a bruised and battered team that has struggled in late game scenarios?

