Syracuse men’s basketball lands 4-star Guard Judah Mintz

The Syracuse Orange continue to add to an impressive 2022 recruiting class. 6-foot-3 combo guard Judah Mintz just announced his decision to join the team. The No. 35 ESPN/No. 53 247 Sports prospect picked SU over DePaul and fellow-ACC programs Wake Forest and NC State. He becomes the highest ranked prospect in the freshmen class, and the second in the Top 100 alongside Chris Bunch.

Mintz visited Syracuse and attended the Duke game in February. It seems that the large Cuse crowd, paired with a convincing argument from the coaching staff, caught his attention.

“Their pitch is being able to be a playmaker for them, be a person that can get in the lane and create plays from there and just add on to the good freshman class that they already have,” Mintz said.

Mintz already has some history with other incoming freshmen. He played alongside Justin Taylor for Washington, D.C.-based Team Takeover, as well as against Bunch.

“I’ve known him for a while,” Taylor said. “That’s my guy. Of course I’d try to get him to come here with us.”

Taylor, along with Bunch and Peter Carey, were also at the February 26 game inside the Carrier Dome.

Mintz’s addition brings the incoming freshmen class up to six players, with Quadir Copeland and Maliq Brown also joining the incoming class. 247 had this class ranked No. 21 overall before today’s announcement. We’ll have more next week when we start early previews of this incoming class.