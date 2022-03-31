Syracuse men’s basketball: Frank Anselem enters the transfer portal

It appears that the Syracuse Orange will lose one of last season’s best bench players. This morning, Center Frank Anselem annouced that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal.

The rising junior played primarily off the bench last season, and later started six games in place of the injured Jesse Edwards. In 32 outings, Anselem had 123 total rebounds (3.8 per game, 84 points (2.6 per game), and a .625 (30-48) FG%. He played a career high 36 minutes in the 2/12 matchup at Virginia Tech, collecting a combined 15 rebounds. Anselem would match that rebound total in the ACC Tournament game against Florida State.

With the Nigerian-born player’s departure, the Orange will be left with Edwards, John Bol Ajak (if he does not also transfer), and incoming freshman Peter Carey at the center position.

Let’s all hope this isn’t the start of a repeat exodus of depth pieces.