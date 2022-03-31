Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Three players named to Team USA World Games roster

Three members of the current Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team have been chosen to represent the United States at the World Games 2022 this summer in Birmingham, AL.

Graduate student Sam Swart, senior Meaghan Tyrrell and junior Emma Tyrrell are among the 12 players named to Team USA for the event. Syracuse is the only school with three players on the women’s roster.

Congratulations to our 3⃣ representatives named to Team USA's roster for the @TWG2022 ! pic.twitter.com/1cy5kEZZMb — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) March 30, 2022

The World Games is a multi-sport competition that will feature over 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries competing in 34 sports from July 7-17. The women’s lacrosse competition takes place from July 12-16.

The lacrosse competition will use the new high-intensity “Sixes” discipline developed by World Lacrosse.

There are a number of key differences between the “Sixes” discipline and field lacrosse. As you might’ve guessed, “sixes” is played in a 6-v-6 format instead of the 12-v-12 of the field game. Here are some of the other important distinctions:

Smaller field: 70 x 36 meters

Shorter game length: Four eight-minute quarters

Shorter shock clock: 30 seconds

As you can tell, it’s a totally different version of the sport that’s designed to be more fast paced with even more action inside of a smaller space that has half the players of the field game.

With so few players on the field at one time, it makes sense that there would be a premium on versatile midfielders like Sam and Emma to play important roles. Meaghan is obviously more of an attacking player, but she is one of the best in the country at it so her inclusion is no surprise, either.

I’ve never actually seen “Sixes” played before in official competition, but it certainly sounds like an exciting version of the sport and I’m pumped to check it out this summer. Now I just have to hope there’s an easily accessible streaming option for watching the World Games.

A huge congratulations to Sam, Meaghan and Emma on getting the opportunity the represent Team USA and go for gold this summer!!!