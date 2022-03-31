Syracuse men’s soccer alums likely heading to the World Cup for the first time

For all of their history, the Syracuse Orange men’s soccer program has existed alongside the World Cup, the biggest sporting event in the world. It’s currently assumed that the Orange haven’t sent any former players to the biggest stage until most likely now. If the rosters hold, there will now be three former Syracuse players that will be heading to Qatar in the winter of 2022.

The Canadian Men’s National Team locked up qualifying for the tournament midway through this latest window, with a 4-0 win against Jamaica this past weekend, sending them to the tournament for the first time in 35 years. The man of the match in that one was none other than former Orange Tajon Buchanan. Buchanan has become a standout for the Canadians after playing for the Orange from 2017-2018 and being drafted by the New England Revolution. He currently plays for Club Brugge in Belgium.

He’ll likely be joined by former Orange defender Kamal Miller, who has become the starting left center back for the national side. He’s currently with CF Montreal in MLS after his 2015-2018 career in Orange.

As of last night, the United States Men’s National Team also locked in their ticket to Qatar in the winter. Leading the way as the left center back through all of qualifying was none other than Miles Robinson. After playing for the Orange in 2015 and 2016, Robinson started a standout career with Atlanta United and has worked his way into a spot in pen as one of the back two for the United States.

Ultimately we’ll have to see if these former Syracuse players make the rosters as we make it to the winter and the World Cup, but until then, they all had major contributions to their national team’s qualification for the biggest stage on earth.