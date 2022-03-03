Syracuse basketball freshman Benny Williams out for season with lower body injury

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team suffered another blow as freshman forward Benny Williams will miss the remainder of the season with a lower body injury, according to the team.

INJURY UPDATE: Freshman forward Benny Williams will miss the remainder of the season with a lower body injury suffered in the game at North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/nzzBg3iXX2 — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) March 3, 2022

The terse terminology doesn’t provide much insight into the injury, but Williams suffered a lower body injury in Monday’s loss to North Carolina. He played eight minutes.

Williams becomes the second Syracuse player to have a season-ending injury as he joins Jesse Edwards, who fractured his left wrist against Boston College on Feb. 8. Syracuse will rely on starting forwards Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider, who were already playing 34.8 and 34.5 minutes per game, respectively.

Forward reserve John Bol Ajak missed the North Carolina game on Monday with a lower body injury. Point guard Symir Torrence missed that game as well after entering concussion protocol following last Saturday’s game against Duke.

The Orange are 15-15 at this point in the season with just one regular season game remaining against Miami on Saturday before the ACC Tournament begins next week.

Williams had his best game of the season last Saturday, a 14 point, six rebound effort against Duke. He averaged 1.9 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.