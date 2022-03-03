What Buddy Boeheim needs to win the ACC men’s basketball scoring title

In his quest to become the second Syracuse Orange player in the last three seasons to lead the ACC in scoring, Buddy Boeheim (19.0 PPG and 569 total points) trails only Wake Forest Demon Deacons’ combo guard Alondes Williams (19.2 PPG and 598 total points), who also leads the ACC in assists per game and totals assists (5.2 AST and 163 total assists).

The Demon Deacons recently played their final regular season game against the NC State Wolfpack in which they won 101-76. Williams was held below his season average (17 points) but showcased his versatility grabbing 5 rebounds and dishing out 11 assists and oh he did this too.

Happy senior night Alondes Williams ❗️



The ACC Player of the Year candidate totaled his sixth double-double of the season Wednesday punctuated by this massive flush.



For Boeheim to win the ACC scoring title, he’ll have to score at least 30 points against the Miami Hurricanes. In Syracuse’s previous matchup against the Hurricanes, Boeheim was held to just 9 points on 2-7 shooting. It will be a tough task but the main priority for the Orange is handling their business at home and perhaps taking that momentum into the ACC Tournament.

As far as Boeheim’s career totals are concerned, he currently has 1,712 points in his four seasons at Syracuse. He ranks 13th all-time in Syracuse program history and currently trails Billy Owens, a former 3rd overall pick in 1991. Owens scored 1,840 total points during his three seasons at Syracuse. Can Syracuse get enough games to give Buddy a chance to catch Owens?