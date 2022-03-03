A look at the 2022 ACC Tournament Bracket as we head into the final weekend

When the calendar turns from February to March every year there is always a visible amount of excitement for College Basketball fans in anticipation of the annual March Madness.

But before we get there, Conference tournament play stands in our way, and teams like the Syracuse Orange get one last chance to secure a spot in the 68 team field. As we head into the final weekend of the regular season let’s look at how the ACC Tournament bracket is shaping up for next week’s games at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Speaking in terms of the ACC, this year looks to have a potentially exciting finish when we look at the standings just a week out from the team’s last games of the regular season

Florida State’s win over Notre Dame means they will face Syracuse in the 8/9 game next Wednesday at Noon.. and hey if a Syracuse team was going to make a run at a conference title in NYC starting with a Noon game as a #9 seed. The two teams split the season series with each winning on the road and the Seminoles size will present a challenge for the Orange who are without Jesse Edwards. The winner will get the top seeded Duke Blue Devils.

While there is no question who will have the double-byes, there is still some uncertainty with the two and three seeds, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the UNC Tar heels. With the Fighting Irish playing Pittsburgh while UNC has to travel to Duke in Coach K’s final regular season home game the Irish should be safe, but the loss to FSU opens up a chance for UNC to come in and snag the two seed,

The Miami Hurricanes locked up the 4th seed while the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will be the 5th seed in Brooklyn. The 6th and 7th seeds will be the Virginia Tech Hokies and Virginia Cavaliers. Both have 11-8 records and both will finish on the road with the Hokies at Clemson and Cavaliers at Louisville.

Tuesday’s opening round games are slated to be Louisville vs Pittsburgh, Clemson vs Georgia Tech and Boston College vs NC State. Pretty safe to assume it won’t cost you much if you want to see any of those games. All of the ACC tournament games will be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2 starting on March 8th at 2 PM EST.

What do you think of Syracuse’s path? Can the Orange (or anyone) keep Duke from an ACC sweep?