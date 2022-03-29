Syracuse men’s lacrosse back in Top 20, women’s lacrosse moves back to top 4

We’re back in a world (at least for now) in which both the Syracuse Orange men’s and women’s lacrosse teams are ranked in the latest polls that were released on Monday.

After dropping out the last two weeks, the men returned to the top-20 of this week’s media poll after their best performance of the season in Saturday’s win over Duke.

They moved up from ‘receiving votes’ to the No. 18 ranking, two slots behind the team they just took down.

The Orange next opponent, Notre Dame, finds themselves ranked No. 15 this week after they were dominated by Virginia on Saturday. The Irish are 2-4 with losses to the top three teams in the rankings, and they are a much tougher team than their record currently suggests. SU will have a difficult assignment this weekend traveling to South Bend to take on an angry Notre Dame squad in desperate need of a win.

Saturday was fun, now we're back to work. pic.twitter.com/DqnnOYYz3P — Syracuse Men’s Lacrosse (@CuseMLAX) March 28, 2022

The women are coming off their second straight blowout performance on Saturday in their 22-7 takedown of the Temple Owls.

Already in the top-5, the women moved up one spot in this week’s ILWomen/IWLCA poll thanks to Maryland’s surprise loss over the weekend to James Madison.

The ladies moved up to the No. 4 ranking, now behind only North Carolina, Boston College and Northwestern in that order.

1️⃣North Carolina

2️⃣Boston College

3️⃣Northwestern

4️⃣Syracuse

5️⃣Stony Brook



Your Week 7 poll is here...https://t.co/grg8kMoMyQ — ILWomen (@ILWomen) March 28, 2022

Later on today, the Orange will play a huge game when No. 6 Loyola comes to the Dome for a mid-week top-10 clash. The Greyhounds are undefeated at 9-0, although they haven’t played the most daunting schedule ever. That being said, they did beat a Florida team that the Orange lost to as well as a top-11 team in Princeton, so SU has a strong opponent coming to town in a game that’s very important for them to win for their eventual NCAA Tournament seeding.

It should be a good one, so be sure to check it out at 6 PM tonight on ACC Network Extra.