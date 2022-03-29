Syracuse track and field opens outdoor season

You might not know it by looking out the window at the snow in Central New York but the outdoor track season is here for the Syracuse Orange track and field teams. The Orange were split last weekend between the Raleigh Relays and Florida State Invitational so let’s recap the start of the season.

The sprint/hurdle group was at Florida State and the Syracuse women were led by sophomore Shaleah Colaire. Colaire was 2nd in the 400m hurdles and 3rd in the 100m hurdles. C.J. Fox was 6th in the 100m hurdles while Kirstyn Schechter was 7th in the 100m hurdles and 5th in the 400m hurdles. Kennedy Tarley took 3rd in the 400m dash and Kahniya James was 5th in the 100m. The Orange 4x100 relay team of Kaleia Arrington, Janelle Pottinger, James and Colaire finished 2nd.

Jaheem Hayles led a dominant Syracuse performance in the 110m hurdles at Florida State. He took the win in the event followed by Naheem Smith (3rd), Anthony Vasquez (4th), Xayvion Perkins (5th), Isaiah Lewis (6th) and David Peters (7th). Perkins also turned i a 3rd place finish in the 400m hurdles while Hayles took 6th in the 200m dash. The team of Hayles, Vasquez, Lewis and Trei Thorogood won the 4x100m relay.

In Raleigh, the Syracuse women were led by Sage Brooks’ 4:31 1500 time which puts her in the ACC’s top 25 in the event early in the season. Many of the Orange’s top women will make their season debuts this weekend while star Amanda Vestri will redshirt the outdoor season as she works back from injury. The Syracuse men were led by Kevin Robertson’s 12th place finish in the 3000m steeplechase and Sam Lawler’s 41st place finish in the 10k in an ACC top 10 time of 29:32.

Syracuse will send a group of distance runners to the Stanford Invitational this weekend and then it will back to Florida for the Hurricane Invitational the following weekend.