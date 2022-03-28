Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Edwards, Legette-Jack and the NCAA Tournament

It’s been a quiet week around Syracuse Orange parts, so you’d think that means a boring and short podcast, but you’d be wrong! The guys found plenty discuss around college sports and Syracuse, and you’ll want to listen in for a fun show.

Christian and Steve were joined by James Szuba again this week on the Nunesmagician Twitch Channel on Sunday night to recap the week in Orange!

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

Tucker Dordevic is a dirty man. See below.

Jessie Edwards confirmed returning.

Felicia Legette-Jack named Women’s Basketball Head Coach

How would this Orange team fare in the field?

Blue Blood talk. Who’s in?

NCAA Tourney Talk - St. Peters and the Final Four!

Three Orange have (almost) qualified to the World Cup

