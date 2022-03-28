Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Edwards, Legette-Jack and the NCAA Tournament

It’s been a quiet week around Syracuse Orange parts, so you’d think that means a boring and short podcast, but you’d be wrong! The guys found plenty discuss around college sports and Syracuse, and you’ll want to listen in for a fun show.
Christian and Steve were joined by James Szuba again this week on the Nunesmagician Twitch Channel on Sunday night to recap the week in Orange!
In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...
- Tucker Dordevic is a dirty man. See below.
- Jessie Edwards confirmed returning.
- Felicia Legette-Jack named Women’s Basketball Head Coach
- How would this Orange team fare in the field?
- HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order)
- Blue Blood talk. Who’s in?
- NCAA Tourney Talk - St. Peters and the Final Four!
- Three Orange have (almost) qualified to the World Cup
- Join our Discord!
.@T_dordevic's got it like that. pic.twitter.com/nZs9D0hvAe— Syracuse Men’s Lacrosse (@CuseMLAX) March 26, 2022
If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:
- Download the podcast from Megaphone
- Download the podcast from iTunes (PLEASE RATE & REVIEW the podcast on iTunes. Appreciate it!)
- Also: Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, Castbox
You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes:
- TNIAAP: NCAA Tournament and Spring ball recaps
- TNIAAP: Selection Sunday Sans Syracuse
- TNIAAP: RIP Basketball Season
- TNIAAP: They are who we thought they were!
- TNIAAP: Turtle beats Orange
These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above!
Loading comments...