No. 5 Syracuse women's lacrosse blows out Temple, 22-7

Coming off a three-game road trip and having played five of their last six away from home, all against ranked opponents, the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team was in desperate need of a less stressful game after such an arduous stretch of their schedule.

That is exactly what they got on Saturday afternoon inside the Carrier Dome, as they stomped their way to a 22-7 victory over the Temple Owls.

Great vibes in the Dome pic.twitter.com/1Su4avMjia — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) March 26, 2022

This wasn’t too complicated as SU simply overpowered Temple by showcasing their vast offensive arsenal to the tune of three touchdowns plus a two-point conversion. Utilizing the weave offense for the second straight game to tremendous effect, the Orange were simply too much in this one.

The day really belonged to the Tyrrell sisters. Of the 34 points the Orange racked up in this game, 18 of them were scored by the Tyrrell’s. Meaghan Tyrrell had a career-tying performance with 10 points on five goals and five assists, while Emma Tyrrell set a new career high by scoring eight points on five goals and three assists plus four draw controls. The sisters were everywhere on the day, as at least one of them contributed on 15 of the 22 SU goals.

Emily Hawryschuk led a strong supporting cast of five other players to record multiple points in the game with four points on two goals and two assists. Natalie Smith had the most productive day of her young career with three points (2G, 1A), while Meg Carney, Sam Swart and Jenny Markey each scored two goals each.

Kate Mashewske completely dominated the draw circle, helping the Orange win 23-of-33 and winning most of them to herself to set a new career high with 14 draw controls. As if that wasn’t enough, she also scored the first point of her career in the second quarter right off a draw control win when she found Emma Tyrrell with a head of steam towards goal to get the assist.

It was just a dominating day of runs for Syracuse, who went on separate goal-scoring runs of 7-0, 6-0, 4-0 and 3-0 to total 20-0. Only two of the Orange’s goals were scored individually; all others were scored in combination.

Just about the only thing that went wrong all day for SU was when Meg Carney was seen on the sideline early in the second half with ice wrapped around her left knee — the same knee she tore last season. She did seem to be in good spirits every time the cameras showed her in the second half, so hopefully it was more precautionary than anything else given the big lead at the time. Fingers crossed on that one.

Here's a recap full of highlights pic.twitter.com/xfbfWokwSG — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) March 26, 2022

After surrendering the first goal of the game a minute in, Emma Tyrrell quickly scored back-to-back goals and the Orange were in the lead the rest of the game. It also kicked off a 6-0 run that helped ‘Cuse establish a big lead of 7-2 by the end of the first quarter.

Temple wrestled a few goals back to bring the deficit down to a 8-4 score early in the second quarter, but that was a brief interlude before SU went on a 5-1 run to bring it to a commanding 13-5 lead at the half.

The second half was, of course, more ‘Cuse as the ladies used a 7-0 run from the mid-third to the mid-fourth quarter to push the game to true blowout status.

Emma Tyrrell’s goal with 8:45 left in the third quarter put the Orange up 16-6 and ensured that the running clock would remain on for the rest of the game. SU outscored the Owls 9-2 in a laid-back second half to take the 22-7 win.

The ladies have a quick turnaround before the second game of their four-game home stand, which will take place this Tuesday, March 29 against the undefeated, No. 7 Loyola Greyhounds at 6 PM on ACC Network Extra.