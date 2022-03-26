 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Syracuse football adds commitment from in-state recruit

David Clement of Albany commits as a tight end for 2023

By Kevin M Wall
The Syracuse Orange football program picked up their second commitment for the 2023 class yesterday. Tight End David Clement out of Albany announced his commitment on Friday evening.

The 6’7 265 pound Clement had taken visits to Syracuse and Boston College where he was being recruited as defensive end. He told Stephen Bailey of 247 Sports that Syracuse “....made me feel like I’d be part of a family and a bigger thing than just me — and that’s what I really wanted to do.”

Last season at Christian Brothers Academy (Albany) Clement caught 16 passes for 299 yards while 64 tackles and 7 sacks on defense. He’s also a member of CBA’s basketball and track and field teams. With the Orange hosting more recruits the next few weekends we’ll see if they keep landing early targets.

Here’s a look at David in action last year.

