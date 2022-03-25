Sweet 16 Friday night open thread

Well last night’s games are going to be hard to top but we’ll see what tonight’s Sweet 16 action brings. Are Syracuse Orange fans pulling for UNC and Miami to give the ACC three of the final 8 or are you hoping the teams who rallied to beat the Orange get sent home?

Kansas is the only #1 seed left can they survive the weekend like Bill Self survived all those NCAA sanctions? Or will Providence keep winning and force UConn fans to go from mocking them to having to use them to brag about the Big East?

Miami’s band of mercenaries are running into another Cinderella story while two blue bloods battle for Jim Nantz’s affections.

Tonight we are all Peacocks though. Let’s keep the Strut of Destiny going and finish off the Big Ten once and for all.

Use this thread to talk about the games or why CBS though Scott Drew was going to be engaging in studio...seriously can we find a coach with some personality or do all of them refuse to be stuck near Rothstein and Seth Davis (which totally makes sense)