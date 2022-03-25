Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Record watch

Fresh off their spring break road trip and having played nine games with eight remaining, the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team is effectively at the midpoint of their 2022 season.

With that in mind, it feels like an appropriate time to take a look into some of the records and career top-10s that the current ladies will be chasing down for the rest of the season.

Emily Hawryschuk

We have to start with the team’s most experienced player, mostly because she is the one pursuing the most illustrious spot in the SU women’s lacrosse record book.

With 27 goals so far this season, Emily now has 236 for her incredible career which is good enough for third place on the all-time goals list at ‘Cuse. That puts her only 24 goals behind her head coach for the top spot in Syracuse history:

Kayla Treanor — 260 goals Christina Dove — 250 goals Emily Hawryschuk — 236 goals Katie Rowan — 232 goals

Emily Hawryschuk scores her 233rd career goal and moves into third place on Syracuse's all-time record list! pic.twitter.com/jBfQODOPBJ — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) March 19, 2022

Averaging three goals per game this season, Emily’s currently on pace to tie Kayla’s record in the regular season finale with Boston College. Obviously the postseason’s a factor as well, meaning there’s a very good chance that Emily Hawryschuk is going to finish this season and her career as the most prolific goal scorer in the history of Syracuse women’s lacrosse.

It’s going to be very exciting to keep an eye on those numbers as the season progresses.

Emily’s also currently sitting at 291 points for her career, putting her just nine points away from becoming just the fifth player in program history to reach 300 career points (Katie Rowan, Kayla Treanor, Alyssa Murray, Christina Dove).

Barring something crazy, she won’t be able to catch the first three. However, she’s currently a Syracuse-themed 44 points behind Dove’s 335, so moving into fourth place on the all-time points list is also a very real possibility for Emily.

Meaghan Tyrrell

Meaghan is in her fourth season at Syracuse, but due to the COVID season and the fact that we’re only halfway through this year, she’s hasn’t even really played the equivalent of three full seasons at SU to this point.

That fact makes it all the more remarkable that she is already in the top-10 in all three major offensive categories in program history. Her 241 points put her in eighth place on the all-time list. Her 157 goals are also good for eighth on the goals list, while her 84 assists tie her for seventh.

She’ll move up each list even further by season’s end, which is just incredible that she’s already put herself among the program’s best in such a relatively short amount of time. If she takes advantage of the extra year of eligibility next year, she will finish her career in the top-5 of all three categories. That’s only been done by Rowan, Treanor and Murray (although she’ll knock Murray out of one top five if she does it herself).

Meg Carney

Due to last season’s ACL injury, Carney doesn't quite have the numbers that Tyrrell does. However, Meg does have a real chance of joining her classmate in the top-10 of all three lists by season’s end.

Carney’s 194 career points put her 33 shy of Riley Donahue in 10th place. Meg’s averaging just over four points per game this year, so that number is well within her reach.

Her 125 goals put her just 16 shy of the top-10 goals list, while her 69 assists are only 12 away from that top-10.

I’d say Meg is looking very good to make it both Megs in all three top-10s by season’s end, which again is stunning given that both have only been here for roughly three season’s worth of games. And just like Tyrrell, if Carney decides to come back next year, she’ll keep reaching higher and higher.

Sam Swart

Sandwiched between the Megs on the goals list is Swart, who currently has 132 for her career. While Carney is hot on her heels only seven back, Sam is still only nine goals away from reaching the all-time top-10.

She certainly looks like she’s going to finish her career as one of the top goal scorers in school history, which is an amazing achievement for a career midfielder.

Sarah Cooper

Alright, enough of all this offense. How about a little love for the defense, and where else are we going to turn but to Sarah Cooper?

Sarah has been a caused turnover machine in her career. In both her freshman and junior seasons, she nearly set the SU single-season record for caused turnovers.

As of this moment, Cooper has caused 90 turnovers in her career, which is already good enough for third on the all-time list. On top of that, she’s only 11 CTs away from the program record, which means that Emily’s not the only one who has a good shot at setting Syracuse record in 2022.

Much like Tyrrell and Carney on the offensive end, Cooper’s numbers on defense are absurd when you put them into the context of the length of her career. She, too, has only played the equivalent of three seasons, so finding herself where she does in terms of caused turnovers in incredible. If she comes back next season, she’ll absolutely demolish the record.

I don’t know about anybody else, but I’m certainly excited to see the ladies get back to the Carrier Dome so they can resume chasing down some of these records and top-10 spots. More importantly, I’m excited to see them back on the field to try to pick up another win this weekend when they host Temple on Saturday, March 26 at 4:30 PM on ACC Network Extra.