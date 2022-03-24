Good news for the Syracuse men’s lacrosse team

It’s been a tough start for the Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team in their first season under Gary Gait. The Orange are 3-4 as they get ready for the Duke Blue Devils this weekend. It’s a team in transition and that transition got another bit of good news on Wednesday as standout attack Tucker Dordevic announced that he’ll return next season.

Dordevic is Syracuse’s leading scorer this season with 26 goals and 9 assists so far. His return will give the Orange a veteran presence on attack next year as Owen Hiltz will be back from injury and top recruit Joey Spallina will be on campus. Having Dordevic back will take some of the pressure, and defensive attention, off those two younger players.

Tucker showed some of that leadership last weekend as he scored a career-high six goals to help the Orange to a much-needed win at Stony Brook. For fans wondering if he might change his mind, it seems as though Dordevic has a plan to wrap up unfinished business on the field and in the classroom.

“I actually set it up; the program I’m in right now is a two-year program,” he said. “I’m getting my MBA right now, and I’ll finish up the first half of that at the end of this April, and then next year will be the final year of my eligibility as well as my program, so it all works out.”

Syracuse will host Duke this Saturday at Noon. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU and if you’re thinking of heading out, you no longer need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter the Carrier Dome.