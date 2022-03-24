Jesse Edwards returning to Syracuse for senior season

Jesse Edwards will return to Syracuse for his senior year, according to his brother Kai. Edwards, a Netherlands native, emerged for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team as a starter in his junior campaign. He’ll return for a fourth year.

Edwards was a presence on both ends of the floor for Syracuse this past season. He was in the running for the ACC’s Most Improved Player award until his season ended abruptly following a left wrist fracture at Boston College on Feb. 8. The 6-foot-11 big man had surgery to repair his wrist. He’s still recovering from that injury with an uncertain timeline as it relates to a return to basketball-related activities.

The return of Edwards for the 2022-23 season gives Syracuse a legitimate two-way player at center. Edwards was 12th in the nation in blocked shots and his field goal percentage of 68.5% would’ve ranked seventh nationally.

Edwards played 28.0 minutes per game this past season, averaging 12.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game.

For Syracuse basketball stories and updates, follow @NunesMagician and @JamesSzuba