Welcome to transfer portal season Syracuse seasons

It’s that time of year again Syracuse Orange fans. No, not the time when you get three nice sunny days followed by a lake effect snow storm? It’s that time of year when transfer portal news and speculation heats up. What does that mean for some of Syracuse’s big sports? Let’s take a look..

The Orange men’s basketball team hasn’t suffered any departures yet but when news broke on Tuesday that a former target was in the portal, speculation began. Florida State center (and Syracuse native) Quincy Ballard announced his transfer.

Florida State C Quincy Ballard has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/fVMhbI3kJJ — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 21, 2022

The 7-foot center didn’t see a lot of time with the Seminoles but with the Orange losing Bourama Sidibe will they take a shot at a familiar prospect as they did with Cole Swider and Symir Torrence last season? With the coaching staff still in the mix for another player in the 2022 class it’s worth keeping an eye on Swider’s final decision and the impact that might have on recruiting. If he doesn’t return then the Orange should be in the market for a forward with some shooting ability.

The Syracuse women’s basketball team doesn’t have a head coach and the roster numbers are dwindling as reserve Julianna Walker has been joined by one of last year’s key players.

Christianna Carr (6-1 SR guard, Eden Prairie, MN) has entered her name into the portal, as a grad xfer out of Syracuse WBB; 2021-22 stats: 11.7 PPG, 4.6 RPG; had transferred in from Kansas State following the 2020-21 season — Raoul (@Raoul_000) March 23, 2022

It’s clear that once the Orange settle on a new head coach that they will have to hit the transfer portal because Syracuse has no committed high school players for 2022. In a conference with four schools left in the Women’s Sweet 16, finding impact players to complement Teisha Hyman and Priscilla Williams is going to be critical.

Dino Babers has been somewhat coy about his transfer needs but the Orange are looking for help on the defensive line and keeping an eye out for an impact offensive line transfer. Syracuse will host UCF lineman Cam Goode this weekend and will be hoping to convince the DC native to join two of his teammates in the defensive room.

Like it or not, the transfer portal changes the dynamic of recruiting and will mostly benefit P5 schools like Syracuse. It’s going to be an interesting couple of months watching these three teams (and other Orange sports) navigate the new landscape as Syracuse looks to bounce back from this disappointing year to be in position for post-season opportunities in 2022-23.