TNIAAM meet-up at Syracuse football spring game

Since the Syracuse Orange are about to play a spring football game for the first time in a while, we decided this was a good time to plan a TNIAAM meet-up.

Tickets for the game are free, but you’ll need to get them in advance. We’re going to plan to find room in Sections 109/110 so that we can get allow Steve to dissect the offensive line and see how the young quarterbacks respond to what Tony White’s defense throws at them.

It’s an opportunity for you to stop and say hello so that we can put some names to the faces among this community. We don’t know what kind of scrimmage we’re going to get but it’ll be fun to be in the Dome watching some new players try to crack the 2022 line-up.

Next Friday ‼️



See you at the Dome.



More info: https://t.co/OZ1Yrjo1WQ pic.twitter.com/jJNi2WWGYs — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) March 22, 2022

If you’re planning on attending, let us know in the comments. If you’re planning on coming to yell at us for something be sure to mention that too so we can have the proper time for a rebuttal. Hoping that we’ll get at least a few of you to stop and have a Dome Dog with our group.