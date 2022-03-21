 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: NCAA Tournament and Spring ball recaps

Syracuse things!

By Andrew Pregler, Christian De Guzman, and Steve Haller

It’s been a quiet week around Syracuse Orange parts, so you’d think that means a boring and short podcast, but you’d be wrong! The guys found plenty discuss around college sports and Syracuse, and you’ll want to listen in for a fun show.

As usual, Christian, Steve, and Andy hopped on the Nunesmagician Twitch Channel on Saturday night to recap the week in Orange!

In this week’s edition of the LiveCast/Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • ONIEL CRUZ ALERT
  • How much do you care about the NCAA Tournament when Syracuse isn’t participating?
  • Was the elbow worthy of a flagrant 2? (IYKYK)
  • HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order)
  • We break down Syracuse’s media policy for football moving forward, mostly because Andy started the whole mess. Sorry.
  • We (Steve) breaks down the offense line footage Christian got at Spring Ball
  • Join our Discord!

