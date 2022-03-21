Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: NCAA Tournament and Spring ball recaps

It’s been a quiet week around Syracuse Orange parts, so you’d think that means a boring and short podcast, but you’d be wrong! The guys found plenty discuss around college sports and Syracuse, and you’ll want to listen in for a fun show.
As usual, Christian, Steve, and Andy hopped on the Nunesmagician Twitch Channel on Saturday night to recap the week in Orange!
In this week’s edition of the LiveCast/Podcast, the guys talked about...
- ONIEL CRUZ ALERT
- How much do you care about the NCAA Tournament when Syracuse isn’t participating?
- Was the elbow worthy of a flagrant 2? (IYKYK)
- We break down Syracuse’s media policy for football moving forward, mostly because Andy started the whole mess. Sorry.
- We (Steve) breaks down the offense line footage Christian got at Spring Ball
