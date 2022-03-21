Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: NCAA Tournament and Spring ball recaps

It’s been a quiet week around Syracuse Orange parts, so you’d think that means a boring and short podcast, but you’d be wrong! The guys found plenty discuss around college sports and Syracuse, and you’ll want to listen in for a fun show.

As usual, Christian, Steve, and Andy hopped on the Nunesmagician Twitch Channel on Saturday night to recap the week in Orange!

In this week’s edition of the LiveCast/Podcast, the guys talked about...

ONIEL CRUZ ALERT

How much do you care about the NCAA Tournament when Syracuse isn’t participating?

Was the elbow worthy of a flagrant 2? (IYKYK)

We break down Syracuse’s media policy for football moving forward, mostly because Andy started the whole mess. Sorry.

We (Steve) breaks down the offense line footage Christian got at Spring Ball

