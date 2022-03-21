Will Syracuse women’s basketball have their new head coach this week?

The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball program needs a new head coach and the top candidate for the job just saw her season end over the weekend. Felisha Legette-Jack’s Buffalo Bulls squad were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by the Tennessee Volunteers.

Immediately after the game Legette-Jack was asked about the job she said she’d listen to last summer.

“This is our team right here and we are absolutely focused on Buffalo, and we’re going to get through this season with our team here,” Legette-Jack said, in response to a question from The Buffalo News. “I told them there would never be a conversation about any other school until we finish the job here, and we’re still not finished. We haven’t celebrated here yet.”

There doesn’t seem to be a question about Legette-Jack’s interest in returning to her alma mater and her home city. She was the first women’s athlete to have her jersey retired by Syracuse and as one of the school’s legends she’d be a popular choice for a program that’s been in turmoil the past year.

Now maybe Legette-Jack isn’t ready to leave a Buffalo program that she’s brought to four NCAA Tournaments in her 10 years as the Bulls’ head coach. Perhaps she wants to run things back with Dyaisha Fair, Buffalo’s all-time leading scorer and Georgia Woolley, an outstanding freshman guard from Australia. Or maybe just maybe Syracuse can find a head coach and a couple of talented players to help turn around quickly from an 11-18 season.

There are no guarantees here but it sure seems like the first opportunity for the job should be given to Legette-Jack. If she decides to pass only then should Syracuse extend the search beyond the New York state borders.