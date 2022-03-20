NCAA Tournament: Sunday open thread

It’s time to wrap up the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament. North Carolina survived an ejection, the officials, Baylor’s press and their own mental errors to win in overtime. Today, three other ACC teams look to join them in the Sweet 16.

Duke faces off against Michigan State as Tom Izzo looks to retire Coach K. Notre Dame hopes to continue their replicate the Syracuse formula of advancing from the First Four as a double-digit seed. Can these teams set up an ACC rematch in the West?

The Miami Hurricanes will take on one of the Tournament favorites when they face the Auburn Tigers in the Midwest region. If you don’t remember Jabari Smith from the Atlantis games this is a good reminder of what he can do.

JABARI SMITH FOR THE LOVE OF ELEVATION pic.twitter.com/IXlERkfByy — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2022

It’s been a down year for the ACC but if they can get four teams through to the Sweet 16 that certainly changes the narrative. Feel free to use this thread to discuss the games throughout the day.