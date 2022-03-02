ACC Women’s basketball tournament: Syracuse vs. Clemson: TV/streaming, time, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (11-17, 4-14) vs. Clemson Tigers (9-20, 3-15)

Day & Time: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 1 p.m.

Location: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

TV/Streaming: ACC Network Extra

Radio: Cuse.com, ESPN 97.7

Rivalry: Syracuse, 10-1

Current Streak: Syracuse, 1

First Meeting: The teams only started their series in the previous decade, with the Orange earning a comfortable 77-58 win at the Dome. They didn’t meet again until Syracuse joined the ACC in the 2013-14 season. The Orange would go on to win their first eight conference meetings with the Tigers.

Last Meeting: The teams met in December at the Carrier Dome, during Syracuse’s six-game winning streak. The Orange outscored the Tigers 51-21 in the middle 20 minutes to coast to an 86-46 thrashing of their visitors. Naje Murray led Syracuse with 21 points and three other Orange players reached double-figures.

Head Coaches: Syracuse - Vonn Read (1st year, 11-16) | Clemson - Amanda Butler (4th year, 49-70)

Coach Bio: After a solid four-year playing career at Florida, Butler transitioned into an assistant coaching role at her alma mater. She made stops at Austin Peay and Charlotte before getting the head gig for the 49ers ahead of the 2005-06 season.

She made two consecutive WNIT appearances at Charlotte before taking the same job at her alma mater. In 10 seasons at Florida, Butler led her teams to eight postseason appearances, including four NCAA Tournament bids. She made the Round of 32 three times, but could never win that second game.

Following her second losing season in three years, she was fired at Florida in 2017. She took the Clemson gig the next year and led the Tigers to the Round of 32 in 2019.

Last Year: In 2020-21, the Tigers struggled to a 12-14 mark overall and a 5-12 conference record. Despite a sub .500 season, Clemson still garnered an invite to the WNIT, where it lost in the second round.

“Fear Me, I’ve Killed Hundreds of Timelords”: Delicia Washington leads the Tigers in scoring and rebounding at 16.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Her shooting numbers are up since the December meeting and she is now at 46 percent from the field and 37 percent from three. Clemson deploys a pretty balanced attack, but Syracuse would like to make other players beat them.

If Syracuse Wins: The Orange live to fight another day and it’s onto Virginia Tech on Thursday.

If Syracuse Loses: An up-and-down season comes to an end and it's likely the last game of the Vonn Read era

Fun Fact: The 40-point thrashing of Clemson is just one of a number of lopsided games the Orange have played in this season. Syracuse is 5-4 in games decided by 30 points or more. Unsurprisingly, all four of those losses have come in ACC play.