Syracuse women’s lacrosse handles Virginia Tech 17-5

The Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse squad finished their three-game road trip on Saturday afternoon in Blacksburg, Virginia as they faced off with the #24 Virginia Tech Hokies. Coming off their second loss of the season we were interested to see how the team would respond against an ACC foe.

It was another slow start for the Orange as the Hokies struck first with the opening two goals against Syracuse starter Kimber Hower. Meaghan Tyrrell scored back-to-back goals to tie things up and then Orange kept it rolling to build a 6-2 lead before the Hokies cashed in with under a second left to make it 6-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Oh this was PERFECT from Emily Hawryschuk welcome back queen!! @CuseWLAX pic.twitter.com/KBMa5EA8Fb — Tari | Official Lax Girl™️ (@officiallaxgirl) March 19, 2022

The Orange didn’t let the late goal frustrate them as they scored the only goals of the second quarter to extend the lead back to 12-3 at the half. Meaghan Tyrrell had four goals and three assists at the break and Syracuse enjoyed a 13-4 edge in draw controls. Kayla Treanor switched up the offense to get more movement and the weave certainly got the Orange clicking the way we expected to see them play.

7⃣ in a row for the Orange! Emma Tyrrell gets the second half scoring started. pic.twitter.com/F5H27WejfI — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) March 19, 2022

The teams played a quiet third quarter and Syracuse held a 14-4 lead entering the final quarter. In the fourth Emily Hawryschuk scored three straight to put any Hokies comeback hopes away.

Megan Carney tallied eight points on three goals and five assists. Meaghan Tyrrell finished with seven points (4 g, 3a) and Hawryschuk five on the day. Kimber Hower finished with four saves and the Orange held a 20-6 advantage in draw controls. The defense was better as the limited the Hokies to 9 shots on goal but Syracuse will want to clean up the turnovers moving forward. Virginia Tech was led by Sarah Lubnow’s four points (2 g, 2 a)

Syracuse moves to 7-2, 4-0 in the ACC while Virginia Tech falls to 7-4, 2-2 in the ACC. The Orange play their next four games at home starting with Temple next Saturday.