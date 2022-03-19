NCAA Tournament: Saturday open thread

It’s Round Two of the NCAA Tournament and Syracuse Orange 2022 opponents fared relatively well so far. Not that it’s any consolation to us but hey UConn and Kentucky fans are sitting watching as well.

The ACC has fared better than seeding but North Carolina draws Baylor today. Can Hubert Davis’ squad knock off the defending champions? That will be the first game of the day and one of only two games today that feature the expected matchup per the seeding (UCLA-St. Mary’s is the other).

First round fan favorite St. Peter’s draws the CBS primetime slot as they take on the 31-2 Murray State Racers. Can Doug and Jersey City Peacocks make it through to the Sweet Sixteen before HC Shaheen Holloway moves to his alma mater Seton Hall?

Over in the Women’s Tournament one former Orange player had a great game.

Emily Engstler is the first player since Breanna Stewart to record at least seven steals and multiple blocks in an NCAA tourney game ⚫️ @UofLWBB pic.twitter.com/y6LjDGKnGV — ACC Network (@accnetwork) March 19, 2022

We’ll also warn you that today will be spent talking Izzo-Coach K in the next round so maybe tune into Syracuse Lacrosse instead of watching any studio programming this afternoon. Use this thread to talk games and future Syracuse coaching candidates.