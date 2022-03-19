Game Thread: Syracuse Lacrosse Saturday

It’s a very important weekend for the Syracuse Orange lacrosse teams with both coming off losses.

The women are coming off a disappointing mid-week loss to Florida down in the Sunshine State while the men are looking to bounce back from a frustrating performance last weekend in their rivalry clash with Johns Hopkins.

Both offenses are desperately looking for get-right games after sputtering recently. The women needed a good fourth quarter just to reach double-digits against Florida, while the men only reached a touchdown-plus-extra-point against Hopkins and are in a full-on manhunt for anyone other than Tucker Dordevic to bring consistent production this season.

Both teams will be on the road for the second consecutive weekend. The ladies are finishing up their three-game, spring break trip in Blacksburg with an ACC matchup against the No. 24 Virginia Tech Hokies at 1 PM on ACC Network Extra. The men are heading out to Long Island for a non-conference clash with the Stony Brook Seawolves at 3 PM on ESPN+.

Virginia Tech is off to a surprisingly good start to their season under first-year head coach Kristen Skiera. The Hokies are 7-3 and have won five games in a row. They’re also 2-1 in ACC play with wins one-goal wins over Pitt and Notre Dame and a three-goal loss to Louisville. The ND win is the one that really pops from that list.

Final prep before VT pic.twitter.com/GNY6xatzxq — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) March 19, 2022

Just like VT on the women’s side, the Stony Brook men are also off to a pretty good start this season. The Seawolves are 5-2 and while they don’t have much clout in their five wins, their best result is probably their one-goal loss to a Rutgers team ranked in the top-10.

Much like the Stony Brook women, their roster is filled with LI natives that have stayed home, although they do also mix in a handful of Canadian finishers who are currently their second-fourth leading goal scorers on the team.

Brought Upstate Downstate.



Final prep ✅ pic.twitter.com/pFxeQKoDYq — Syracuse Men’s Lacrosse (@CuseMLAX) March 18, 2022

The women are playing Virginia Tech for the 14th time (12-1 record) while the men are facing Stony Brook for just the second time (1-0) after meeting for the first time ever last season.