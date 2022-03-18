NCAA Tournament: Day two open thread

Well this is why we told you to watch the NCAA Tournament even if the Syracuse Orange are home watching. Not only did you get some exciting games but we watched Kentucky and UConn fall in spectacular fashion.

So yesterday we learned that Teddy Allen will be a trigger for UConn fans for the next decade. Winning your conference tournament doesn’t mean anything the following week. Richmond and Vermont can bother other schools and Mick Cronin still looks like a guy yelling at the teenager working the McDonald’s drive-thru about the number of pickles on his Quarter Pounder with Cheese.

North Carolina handled business yesterday will Duke avoid the upset bug? Can Miami, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame take on the Syracuse role of double-digit ACC school to make a run?

Feel free to use this space to talk about the games or just continue to laugh at Calipari and Danny Hurley a bit more.