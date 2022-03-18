 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Syracuse track alum Jarret Eaton competes for world indoor title this weekend

Hoping to end his career with another World Championships medal

By Kevin M Wall
Meeting Lievin - World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

The world indoor track and field championships are this weekend in Belgrade Serbia and the Syracuse Orange have an alum competing. Jarret Eaton is in his “final lap” and competing in his last indoor meet as a professional.

Jarret won Syracuse’s first individual NCAA title and he’s been chasing the dream while spending most of his career without a sponsorship.

In Belgrade he’ll be in the first heat on Sunday with hopes of advancing through the rounds to another medal. Jarret has the fourth-fastest time in the world this season with a 7.47 time which is just behind his personal-best time of 7.43. US hurdler Grant Holloway is the heavy favorite but one of the other hurdlers who has been faster than Eaton this year is Florida State star Trey Cunningham, who is not in this meet.

Good luck to Jarret as he looks to cap his career with a second indoor World Championship medal.

