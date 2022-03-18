Looking back at memorable Syracuse men’s basketball NCAA Tournament Round Two games

Time to look at more Syracuse Orange NCAA Tournament moments. We’re moving onto Round Two today.

1957: Syracuse gets 34 points and 13 rebounds from Gary Clark as they sneak past Lafayette 75-71 to make the NCAA Regional final.

1973: The Orange knock off a North Carolina team which features Phil Ford, Walter Davis and Mitch Kupchak. Jim Lee’s 24 points lead Syracuse to a 78-76 win.

1979: After opening up a 17-point lead at the half Syracuse holds on for an 89-81 win over UConn. The Louie and Bouie Show combine for 37 points in the win.

1987: The second-round home game was another early scare for the Orange as they held only a 2-point lead at the half. Must have been some kind of speech in that locker room as Syracuse scored 62 second-half points against Western Kentucky to win 104-86. Derrick Coleman was the only Syracuse starter who didn’t score 20+ points in this one.

1996: Hey have you heard this before- Syracuse is tied with a lower seed at the half. The Orange contain Malik Rose and the Drexel Dragons in the 2nd half and advance nicely 69-58.

1998: Included here because three Syracuse players grab 10+ rebounds and guards Jason Hart and Marius Janulis grab 7 and 8 respectively as the Orange beat New Mexico 56-46 in a game no one remembers except for Jim Boeheim who can tell you exactly when Todd Burgan should have been in position for his 11th board. Can you believe a game where the Syracuse guards got 15 rebounds?

2003: Do you remember this one? The Orange are down with Carmelo Anthony struggling, Billy Edelin scores 20 off the bench as the Syracuse full-court press turns the game around. Syracuse advances to Albany with a 68-56 win over Oklahoma State.

2009: Eric Devendorf and Andy Rautins out-play James Harden as Syracuse beats Arizona State 78-67. Tell that to high school students and watch their puzzled faces.

2010: Gonzaga was marked as a big obstacle for Syracuse but Wes Johnson and Rautins combine to shoot 18-29 from the field (9-15 from 3) as the Orange rolled 87-65.

2013: Syracuse wins 66-60 but Dan Bonner still thinks Cal can get back in it.

2018: Unless you’re related to Braedon Bayer you might not want to go back and watch this 55-53 Syracuse win. Even during a rewatch you’ll be shocked at Tom Izzo benching Jaren Jackson,Jr.

2021: Buddy Buckets goes 6-13 from deep as Syracuse holds off West Virginia 75-72 despite committing 15 turnovers and letting the Mountaineers grab 17 offensive rebounds.

