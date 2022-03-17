Syracuse football alum Chandler Jones signs with Las Vegas

Syracuse Orange alum Chandler Jones has a new NFL home. The All-Pro linebacker signed a 3-year , $52.5 million dollar contact with the Los Angeles Raiders on Wednesday. $34 million is guaranteed and Chandler makes the move to the AFC West where he’ll be chasing down Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and long-time rival Russell Wilson.

It’s all black now. — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) March 16, 2022

Jones had 10.5 sacks with 6 forced fumbles last year in Arizona, He will join forces with Maxx Crosby to give the Raiders a formidable pass-rushing duo.

Congrats to the former Orange standout for getting another big contract and apologies to Geno Smith who might have to see Chandler again when the Raiders play the Seattle Seahawks next season.

In other former Syracuse football player news, Koda Martin is still under contract in Arizona, Trishton Jackson is with Minnesota, Chris Slayton is signed in San Francisco and Sterling Hofrichter has a two-year deal in Tampa Bay where some guy who once lost to Syracuse is the quarterback. We’ll keep tabs on these players and other former Orange as they continue to pursue their football careers.