NCAA Tournament : Day one game thread

Yeah Syracuse Orange fans are definitely feeling that emptiness of not having a ticket to the dance. That shouldn’t stop us from enjoying the NCAA Tournament and these two days jam-packed with basketball. We’ve even given you some suggestions on who to root for with Syracuse on the outside looking in.

Michigan and Colorado State get things started today while Kansas and Texas Southern will wrap up the evening. What games are you looking forward to? What players are you excited to watch? Which head coaches will we end up sweating through their shirts as the internet mocks them?

Use this space during the day to talk about the games and now that brackets have locked, go ahead share your upset picks.