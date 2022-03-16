Checking in with Syracuse alums as the NFL free agency period begins

The NFL free agency period has begun and while Chandler Jones remains the Syracuse Orange alum with the most interest in free agency there have been two other moves relevant to Syracuse fans. One Orange alum will be rewarded to stay with his team another will be looking for a new home. Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin will remain with the team after signing a new three-year, 10 million-dollar ($4m guaranteed) deal with the Colts.

BLOCKED PUNT SCOOP ‘N SCORE!



Zaire Franklin blocked the punt and E.J. Speed ran it in for the Colts touchdown.



@NFL pic.twitter.com/W4z5dAeZIq — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 14, 2021

Riley Dixon will be looking for a new home this summer. After being released by the New York Giants the veteran punter will be waiting to see which jobs open up or which team will afford him the best shot at earning a job in training camp.

We’ll be watching out to see where Jones and Dixon land and to see if other Syracuse alums get signed off of practice squads before the NFL Draft next month.