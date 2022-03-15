A new stadium in Buffalo should mean a new college football bowl game

News reports have announced that New York State was planning to heavily subsidize the funding of a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park. With this level of public investment it’s imperative that current New York Governor and Syracuse Orange alum Kathy Hochul think of her alma mater at this time.

The plans right now don’t seem to include a retractable roof (and if you have Josh Allen wouldn’t you want ideal weather in playoff time?) but we think they should and not because we’re all part of #BillsMafia. No, a roof in Western New York opens up another college football bowl opportunity. A place for a 6-win Syracuse squad (and maybe sometimes a 5-7 one too) to get those extra practices in before they head west on I-90 to play the Akron Zips or Central Michigan Chippewas.

Think of the delight for fans who get to see Syracuse play even closer to campus than New York City. Imagine the crewnecks Homefield Apparel could produce for the Buffalo Wing Bowl presented by Wegmans. What head coach wouldn’t want the joy of winning and having a bucket of wing sauce dumped on their head? What college athletes wouldn’t want to be out on the Maid of the Mist II right before New Year’s Day?

Wegmans doesn’t want to jump on board? Well we can give you the Orange against the MAC in the Skittles Rainbow Bridge Bowl or the Tim Hortons Touchdown Bowl or maybe the KeyBank Battle on the Niagara.

Make it happen Governor and we’ll scrape together all our #NunesBucks and launch the Doug Marrone Dream Bowl sponsored by Boars Head....we can even let the Pegulas insist that Penn State gets an invite from time to time.