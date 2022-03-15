Final Jim Boeheim 1⁄4 zip statistics for the 21-22 Syracuse men’s basketball season

Without any Syracuse Orange post-season match-ups to break down we are dipping into the #jokesandgarbage content early and often this March. There are a lot of reasons why Syracuse is sitting home this week and certainly defense and the injury to Jesse Edwards are discussed by the media, why is no one talking about Jim Boeheim’s fashion choices down the stretch?

In our previous updates we pointed out how Boeheim had seemed to unlock a winning combination with the Blue Block S pictured here.

The combination was the only one with a winning record in road/neutral games this season (3-1) but in critical road games at Virginia Tech and Notre Dame it never left the suitcase. Instead he went with grey and white versions which were winless away from the Dome.

With Syracuse down to it’s final chance in Brooklyn the blue once again came through in the unraveling of Florida State. One would have expected the number crunchers to make sure to get that laundered and ready to go for the following afternoon against Duke but instead Boeheim came out in this

A last-ditch effort undone by platinum grey and blue...hmmm feels like we’ve seen this story before. Last year the grey Block S was 4-2 but maybe it couldn’t handle the return of fans.

Here are the final numbers on the season. It sure seems like coaches are committed to this whole sideline casual look so we’ll be back next year and maybe the staff will pay more attention.