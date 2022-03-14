Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Selection Sunday Sans Syracuse

It’s the end of the basketball season (officially) for the Syracuse Orange, and naturally, the postmortem had to take place. Instead of listening to Andy, Steve, and Christian’s same takes, the guys brought on TNIAAM basketball master James Szuba to chat all about this season, Selection Sunday, and what comes next for the team.

As usual, Christian, Steve, and Andy hopped on the Nunesmagician Twitch Channel on Saturday night to recap the week in Orange!

In this week’s edition of the LiveCast/Podcast, the guys talked about...

Welcome James Szuba to the show!

Let’s recap the week that was... a lot. So much #discourse

What did Syracuse do differently in the ACC Tourney vs the rest of the season?

What was the narrative of this season? Aside from injuries.

Where does this team fall in the pantheon of Jim Boeheim Syracuse basketball teams?

We dig into the Syracuse basketball program and what is the “state of the program?”

What’s next for the men’s program?

NCAA Tourney Preview

