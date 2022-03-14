Join the TNIAAM men’s basketball bracket challenge

The Syracuse Orange aren’t going on another Apology Tour this March but we can still test your bracket knowledge. We’re bringing back the TNIAM Challenge over on ESPN.com. If you were part of the group last year you can click to rejoin. If you’re new just search for “TNIAAM Bracket Challenge”. To join enter JokesAndGarbage for the group password.

Only one entry per person and we are working on a prize for the winner beyond bragging rights and NunesBucks so please use your TNIAAM username on your entry so we can see who really knows college basketball and which of you #disloyalidiots is going to openly admit to rooting for UConn. (We know you’re out there and we will find you)

First Four games are not included (not our choice) but we’re all Bryant Bulldogs fans anyway. Make your picks by Thursday morning and we’ll have game threads set up to discuss what will surely be a boring tournament without the Orange involved.