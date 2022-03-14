Syracuse men’s basketball: Jimmy Boeheim earns ACC Tournament Second Team Honors

Though the Syracuse Orange were knocked out of the ACC Tournament, one bright spot was Jimmy Boeheim’s standout performance. The graduate student was announced as ACC Tournament Second Team yesterday. He averaged 20 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1.5 steals in two games.

Jimmy only played 22 minutes in SU’s blowout victory over Florida State but was a much larger factor in a neck-and-neck battle with the Duke Blue Devils on Thursday. During that game, you might have thought Buddy Boeheim, who was out of the lineup serving his one-game suspension, had dyed his hair and switched jerseys for the afternoon, because Jimmy put on a show we’ve been used to seeing from his brother.

Jimmy played all 40 minutes in the contest, collecting a season-high 28 points while shooting 6-9 from deep. He shot over 50% overall on the day and collected seven rebounds, two assists, and three steals. The Orange came up just short of upsetting Duke, falling apart in the last few minutes and giving up a 10-0 run to lose 88-79.

Still, if that really was the last collegiate game for Jimmy Boeheim, what a way to go out it was.

“Jimmy wanted to get his little brother another game,” Coach Jim Boeheim said on Thursday. “He did everything he could to accomplish that.”

“We knew we had to win this game, or that was it,” Jimmy said.

“I was playing for this kid today,” he added while motioning to Buddy. “I wanted to do everything I could to get him one more, and to get our team one more.”