Shorthanded Syracuse men’s basketball team falls to Duke 88-79 in ACC Tournament quarterfinal

Without Buddy Boeheim it looked like the Syracuse Orange would be lucky to only lose by 20 points to the Duke Blue Devils in the ACC Tournament quarterfinal round. Instead an inspired effort from the Orange pushed the top-seed to the limit before running out of steam.

Syracuse was led by Jimmy Boeheim who had 28 points and 7 rebounds. The older Boeheim brother hit 11-20 from the field including 6-9 from 3 as he kept the Orange in the hunt in the second half. Joe Girard finished with 23 points, 18 in the first half punctuated by a 3 at the buzzer.

Symir Torrence made his first Syracuse start and had 11 assists and gave Syracuse fans hope for a smaller, quicker backcourt next season.

Duke was led by Wendell Moore who had 26 points and 8 assists and Mark Williams who scored 15 points in the second half to go along with 16 rebounds. The Blue Devils shot 11-32 from 3 as the Orange dared them to shoot from deep and it took Duke until the second half to adjust and attack the Syracuse interior.

Syracuse ends the season at 16-17, the first losing season of Jim Boeheim’s career.