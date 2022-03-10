ACC Tournament game thread: Syracuse Orange (16-16) vs. No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (26-5)

The Buddy Boeheim-less Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team squares off against the top-seeded Duke Blue Devils from Brooklyn in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals momentarily.

The first game of the day sets the stage with the final meeting between Jim Boeheim and Mike Krzyzewski. Duke owns the all-time series edge 13-6 over Syracuse, including six of the last eight encounters.

Duke opened as an 11-point favorite, but with Syracuse devoid of its leading scorer that line quickly moved to 15. The winner of this meeting advances to the ACC Tournament Semifinals to face the winner of Boston College/Miami.

As always, leave your pre- and in-game comments below.